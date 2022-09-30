Entertainment

'Cobra,' '777 Charlie': What to watch on OTT this weekend?

'Cobra,' '777 Charlie': What to watch on OTT this weekend?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 30, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new titles debuting on OTT for you weekend watchlist.

It's time to refresh your bucket list of movies to watch over the weekend as some new titles have arrived. While last week was a tad dull for the OTT audience, this time around, we have some most-awaited movies making their OTT debut. From 777 Charlie to Plan A Plan B, read on to know the new titles and plan your weekend binge-watching schedule.

#1 '777 Charlie'

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie made its OTT debut almost two months after its theatrical outing in June, but it was available on Voot Select only in Kannada. And now, the film will be available in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi too. Amazon Prime Video will stream the K Kiranraj directorial in other languages from Friday on a rental basis.

#2 'Cobra'

"Chiyaan" Vikram's Tamil film Cobra is now available on SonyLIV in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the psycho-thriller marked the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan. It stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, while KS Ravikumar played an important role. Vikram plays dual roles in the film and appears in more than 10 getups.

#3 'Plan A Plan B'

Romantic comedy drama Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia is set to debut on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will have Bhatia playing a matchmaker, while Deshmukh will be seen as a divorce lawyer. The film will explore the possibility of the duo eventually falling in love with each other and ending up as a couple.

#4 'Captain'

Tamil sci-fi action thriller Captain starring Arya in the lead role will have its world digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday. The film had a theatrical release on September 8. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady, while Kavya Shetty, Simran, and Harish Uthaman play supporting roles. D Imman composed its music.