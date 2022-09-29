Entertainment

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan groove to 'Pushpa's 'Saami Saami'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 29, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

'Saami Saami' is from the Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

Well, it looks like there's no stopping the Telugu film Pushpa! It has been more than eight months since the film hit the theaters, and yet songs from the Allu Arjun starrer are still making the headlines. In the most recent one, the song Saami Saami from the film has stolen the limelight at a time when Tollywood is busy promoting upcoming films.

Pushpa's leading Rashmika Mandanna recently took part in an award ceremony, Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai, which was also attended by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. When the duo was on stage, they grooved to the iconic step of the song Saami Saami from Pushpa. The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans sharing it across all platforms.

Megastar #SalmanKhan Presenting youth icon award to Super talented #RashmikaMandanna 💫

Also shook a leg with her on Saami Saami song from #Pushpa Movie.pic.twitter.com/bMfNqaSEnN — BALLU🥺🤙 #TIGER3 (@LegendIsBallu) September 29, 2022

It's well-known that Pushpa: The Rise's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is on the cards. Starring Arjun in the lead role, the sequel will have Mandanna reprising her role from the first part, with Fahadh Faasil playing the main antagonist. It's reported that Arjun will start shooting for the Sukumar directorial in October. His new character look is also expected to be revealed soon.

Before Pushpa: The Rule, Mandanna has several movies awaiting releases. Her Bollywood projects Mission Majnu and Good Bye are expected to be released this year. She has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie co-starring Vijay titled Varisu aka Varisudu, which will be released on Pongal 2023. Mandanna has another Bollywood film titled Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The Dear Comrade actor was last seen in Sita Ramam.

Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen playing a cameo role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film GodFather. The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer will be released on October 5. His other projects include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ved, and Tiger 3. He will be making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathaan directed by Atlee.