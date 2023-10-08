'Tejas' to 'Fighter': Upcoming films with Indian Air Force backdrop

By Isha Sharma 02:42 pm Oct 08, 2023

Check the upcoming films based on Indian Air Force

Every year on October 8, India celebrates Air Force Day, and numerous Air Force bases commemorate it through spectacular air shows. The Indian Air Force has long been a fascination for the film industry, and films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mausam, and Bhuj: The Pride of India have revolved around it. Today, let's look at some upcoming films based on similar themes.

'Tejas'

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead and will be released on October 27, 2023, after suffering a couple of delays over the years. Notably, the Indian Air Force made a landmark decision in 2016 by allowing women to serve in combat. Tejas is set in this period and centers around a courageous female fighter pilot, Tejas Gill.

'Fighter'

Touted as India's first aerial action film, Fighter features the debut on-screen pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Pathaan and Bang Bang fame Siddharth Anand, it will grace theaters on January 25, 2024. Fighter is co-written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, an ex-Indian Army officer. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Talat Aziz will also be seen in it.

'Sky Force'

Akshay Kumar will be batting on a familiar pitch with Sky Force, which will chronicle the story of "India's first and deadliest airstrike." It is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. Veer Pahariya, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, will debut with it. Helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, it will release on October 2, 2024.

'Operation Valentine'

Telugu actor Varun Tej will be seen alongside former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Operation Valentine, touted as "India's biggest Air Force Action film." Its narrative reportedly revolves around the tribulations of valiant Indian Air Force officers during one of India's most massive and intense aerial assaults. It marks the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and will be released on December 8.