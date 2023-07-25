Vicky Kaushal opts out of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 04:02 pm 1 min read

Vicky Kaushal chooses 'Chhava' over 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is one of the most sought-after intellectual properties in India. The masala director is the poster boy of action and all the films of this universe exude the same flavor. Earlier, reports suggested that Vicky Kaushal was roped in for the upcoming Singham Again, but now it seems that Kaushal has opted out of the film citing date issues.

Kaushal cited date issues

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "After making all attempts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn't and informed his decision to Rohit Shetty. Being a thorough professional, Rohit too understood his plight." Reportedly, Kaushal was roped in to play Ajay Devgn's brother in the upcoming actioner and he was equally excited for the film.

Kaushal will be shooting for 'Chhava'

The source also stated, "The dates of shooting for Singham Again are clashing with the shooting dates of Chhava. He has a certain look from the period era in Chhava and that can't be replicated in a modern film like Singham Again." As of now, Devgn is set to star with Deepika Padukone in the third installment of the Singham franchise.

