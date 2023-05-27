Entertainment

Explained: Everything about Vicky-Salman 'hug' controversy, and Vicky's clarification

Written by Isha Sharma May 27, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

What is the recent controversy between Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal?

Two days ago, a clip from Abu Dhabi, where the IIFA 2023 ceremony is taking place, went viral as it captured an awkward interaction (or the lack thereof) between Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan. It seemed like Kaushal was trying to hug Khan, but the crowd made that impossible, and people interpreted that Kaushal was "pushed" by Khan's security. Now, Kaushal has clarified everything.

'There is no point in talking about it': Kaushal

Speaking to the media, Kaushal has now clarified, "Kayi baar baatein bahut badh jaati hain (Things are blown out of proportion). Uska koi fayda nahi hai (There is no point in it). There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem on video. There is no point in talking about it." Kaushal's statement has finally silenced gossip mongers.

Khan hugs Kaushal finally, clears air

Khan also did his part to put an end to the controversy and hugged Kaushal out of his own accord while the latter was engaged in a conversation with someone else. While several netizens appreciated Bhaijaan's gesture, some called it "damage control." For the unversed, Khan once dated Katrina Kaif, who is now married to Kaushal, which is where the alleged "rivalry" stems from.

These are main nominees at IIFA 2023

This year, Abhishek Bachchan and Kaushal are hosting the IIFA ceremony. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings, Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Vikram Vedha are contending in the Best Picture category, while Best Director nominees are Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra), Anees Bazmee (BB2), Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Vasan Bala (Monica, O My Darling), and R Madhavan (Rocketry). Check out other IIFA nominees.

Meanwhile, here's where we will see Kaushal and Khan next

Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his next film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It has been directed by Laxman Utekar and will release on June 2. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Khan's next release is Tiger 3, which co-stars Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Maneesh Sharma has directed this Yash Raj Films production.