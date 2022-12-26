Entertainment

IIFA 2023: 'Brahmastra,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' Darlings' spearhead nods

The nominations for IIFA 2023 are out! 'Brahmastra,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' are among the leaders

The countdown for International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has begun! The 23rd edition of the extravagant ceremony will be held in Abu Dhabi in February 2023. Prior to this anticipated annual celebration of cinema, IIFA has now released its list of popular category nominations, and films released in both theaters and on OTT in 2022 have been considered. Here are the major contenders.

Best Director, Best Picture nominations

The films that have been nominated in IIFA's Best Picture category are 2022's biggest hits and critically acclaimed movies: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings, Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Vikram Vedha. Best Director nominees are Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra), Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Vasan Bala (Monica, O My Darling), and R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect).

Best Actors (Male and Female)

Yami Gautam Dhar (A Thursday), Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Alia Bhatt (Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi), and Shefali Shah (Darlings) clinched the nods for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female). The male nominees in this category are Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi), Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2), Rajkummar Rao (Monica, O My Darling), Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files), and Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha).

Best Supporting Actors (Male and Female)

Coming to the Best Supporting Actor (Female), Sheeba Chaddha, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Tabu, and Radhika Apte have earned nods for Badhaai Do, Brahmastra, Dasvi, Drishyam 2, and Monica, O My Darling, respectively. Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya), SRK (Brahmastra), Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Anil Kapoor (JugJugg Jeeyo), and Sikander Kher (Monica, O My Darling) are eyeing the trophy in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) section.

Best music direction and lyrics

Talking about the music category, unsurprisingly, Pritam for Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi; Oaff and Savera for Gehraiyaan; Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy, Kanishk Seth-Kavita Seth, Diesby, and Vishal Shelke for Jug Jugg Jeeyo are in the race. Varun Grover (Atak Gaya Hai), Amitabh Bhattacharya (Kesariya), AM Turaz (Jab Saiyaan), Ankur Tewari (Gehraiyaan), and Raj Shekhar (Behney Do) are Best Lyrics nominees.

These singers are in contention too

Among female singers, Jonita Gandhi (Deva Deva), Shreya Ghoshal (Rasiya and Jab Saiyaan), Lothika (Doobey), and Kavita Seth (Rangsari) have been nominated in the Best Singer category. Like Ghoshal, Arijit Singh has received mentions for two songs (Kesariya and Deva Deva), while Mohit Chauhan (Gehraiyaan Reprise), Kanishk Seth (Rangsari), and Aditya Rao (Behney Do) have been nominated, too. Which artists are you rooting for?