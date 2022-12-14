Entertainment

Day 26 box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' holds strong

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 14, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' crossed Rs. 200cr mark and is going on strong

Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 is having an amazing run at the box office. The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark last weekend. The second installment received critical acclaim too. Fans have embraced the film even on Day 26 but the numbers are declining as other films have started taking over the theaters. Even after declining figures, the film holds the fort quite strongly.

Why does this story matter?

Drishyam is one of the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema. Jeethu Joseph's Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam franchise bowled over the viewers with two films so far and has been praised by everyone.

Its Hindi remakes have also impressed audiences. Devgn-starrer Drishyam (2015) reportedly earned over Rs. 111cr worldwide, and its 2022 sequel has already entered the Rs. 200cr club and still minting money.

Hall occupancy is reducing for 'Drishyam 2'

On Day 26, as per trade reports, the film earned Rs. 1.5cr approximately. The film has overall earned Rs. 212.86cr domestically. The film was made on a humble budget of Rs. 50cr and has earned Rs. 302.98cr overall, making it one of the most successful movies of 2022. As far as Hindi hall occupancy is concerned, it held the fort with 8.36%.

Other films' box office performances

With new films like Ayushmann Khurrana-led An Action Hero, Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya, and Kajol-led Salaam Venky, the hall occupancy has shifted to these. Khurrana's film earned Rs. 15 crore in 10 days, whereas Bhediya has earned over Rs. 81.72 crore. Salaam Venky has earned around Rs. 2.57 crore after the first weekend and is facing competition from the three other major films.

More about 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 stars Devgn, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav. It was shot by Sudhir K Chaudhary. Though the sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak, the first part was directed by late filmmaker-actor Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2 was also remade in Telugu—starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Meena—as Drushyam 2 (2021).