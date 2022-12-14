Entertainment

Kannada biopic 'Vijayanand': Story, cast and where to watch it

Dec 14, 2022

'Viayanand' hit the theaters on December 9

Kannada biopic Vijayanand directed by Rishika Sharma was released on December 9 in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, besides Kannada. It has been receiving a positive response from fans and critics and it has collected Rs. 1.19cr at the Indian box office. On its fifth day, the film made Rs. 0.15cr in India. Dive in to know more about the movie.

What is the movie all about?

Marketed as the "first-ever" Kannada biopic, Vijayanand is based on the life of the businessman and politician Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of the logistics firm VRL group. He is known for starting a business from scratch to owning the largest commercial fleet in the country. Sankeshwar is also the owner of a leading daily and television news channel in Karnataka.

Meet the cast and crew of the biopic

Directed by Sharma, the film features Nihal R in the lead role. National Film Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed its music, while Keertan Poojary cranked the camera and Hemanth is the editor. Besides Nihal, the biopic also stars Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahalad, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige, and Anish Kuruvilla, who have played pivotal roles in the movie.

Here's what Sankeshwar said about the movie

Talking about the film, Sankeshwar said, "Lot of people approached me for a biopic and a biography on me but I never thought I have achieved enough." "When Rishika approached me, I told her not to make the film, but she convinced me to say yes. When I saw Nihal in the film, I was reminded of my younger days," he added.

Where to watch it?

The film had a theatrical release on December 9 and it is running in cinema halls across the country. Though the shows are comparatively few, it is expected that more shows will be screened if there is demand. It's reported that the film's OTT rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video. So, the film may debut on the platform post its theatrical run.