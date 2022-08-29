'Liger' box office: Vijay Deverakonda fails to 'save' Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited bilingual action-drama Liger hit the theaters on August 25 and it was expected that it would save Bollywood from the failure streak that it has been on. Disappointingly, the film has neither emerged as a box office success nor has it received positive reviews from fans and critics. Read on to know the box office trend of Liger.
- Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover (2020), a huge flop at the box office window.
- Being one of the most popular actors of Tollywood, it was expected that Liger would rocket-launch Deverakonda's career in Bollywood, as it marked his maiden Hindi film.
- But the negative reviews from fans and critics and the boycott trend gave the film a massive blow.
The Hindi version of Liger hit the theaters a day after the Telugu version's premiere. It has made Rs. 5.50cr in all languages on its fourth day, which is worrisome. Even after the huge pre-release buzz, the film is yet to touch the Rs.50cr mark after its opening weekend. So far, Liger has made Rs. 43cr at the worldwide box office window.
Charmme Kaur, who is one of the producers of Liger, spoke about its failure. She said, "In August, three Telugu films—Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2—did phenomenally well. It happened in the same country." "It is difficult to understand since it doesn't mean people in the South are crazy for films. It's a scary and depressing situation," Kaur added.
Liger has Ananya Panday as the leading lady, while Ramya Krishnan plays an important role. Boxing legend Mike Tyson makes a cameo appearance. It's directed by Puri Jagannadh, who is one of the producers. Karan Johar has also co-produced the project. Liger was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and its dubbed versions were released in other languages including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.