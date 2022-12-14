Entertainment

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' new trailer showcases colorful Multiverse

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 14, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer was released late on Tuesday and the next installment of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse gave us several new visuals. The film comes out on June 2, 2023. The makers teased the fans about the trailer earlier last week with a cryptic tweet on the Spider-Verse Twitter handle. Finally, fans' speculation turned out to be correct about the trailer launch date.

Why does this story matter?

Spider-Man has become a household name over the years. From Marvel comics to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), viewers across the world have loved several films based on the superhero.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a computer-animated film and this format has been lauded and accepted by the viewers.

The upcoming film is supposed to have a sequel too.

All we know from the trailer

The trailer gives a sneak peek at Brooklyn city, where a team of Spider-People are ambitious and wants to make their existence stronger. They get involved in the wrong path and are at loggerheads with Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are reunited and the story revolves around whether Spider-Man can save the world from the menace of Spider-People.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson. The star cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson in pivotal roles. The other cast members are Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Greta Lee among others. The film is bankrolled by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Phil Lord.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in a nutshell

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a 2018 computer-animated film and is also the first animated Spider-Man film. The viewers loved the format and the concept of the film. The movie revolves around Morales who got bitten by a radioactive spider and obtained similar powers as Peter Parker. He turns to Parker for advice when he does not know what to do with the powers.