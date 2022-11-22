Entertainment

'Avatar 2' pre-sales begin; book your tickets now

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 22, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Ahead of the release of 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' the makers dropped a new trailer on Tuesday

Advance booking for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water began in India on Tuesday. Slated for a December 16 release, special first-day shows for the 20th Century Studios film will be held at midnight in select theaters across the country. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of Avatar 2 since its teaser trailer was released on May 10, 2022.

Avatar: The Way of Water brings back the fictional underwater world of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) to the screens after a long wait of 13 years. Its prequel, Avatar was released in the year 2009. The upcoming film will have a multi-language release in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, apart from English.

New trailer When tragedy strikes the world of Na'vi

The makers of Avatar 2, on Tuesday, shared yet another trailer for the movie that gives glimpses into the astounding world of Na'vi. The trailer begins with Sully and Neytiri teaching their children how to ride and tame dragons. Tragedy strikes when their world gets into a war with humans. And, in this war, Sully-Neytiri's tribe will take the help of another Na'vi tribe.

Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 stars actors Worthington, Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The screenplay has been done by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver while the story has been written by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. Backed by 20th Century Studios, David Valdes and Richard Baneham are serving as the executive producers.