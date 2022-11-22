Entertainment

Makers drop teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 22, 2022

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' will hit the theaters on February 10, 2023

The wait is finally over! To mark Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Shehzada dropped the film's first teaser on Tuesday. Also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film is slated for a theatrical release on February 10, 2023. Shehzada also marks the reunion of Aaryan and Sanon after their 2019 hit film, Luka Chuppi.

Details It's a Hindi remake of a superhit Telugu film

An action drama film, Shehzada is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in the year 2020. The teaser of the film begins with Aaryan riding a white horse as he enters a palatial residence, saying, "When it's about the family, there's no discussion; only action."

Information Sanon's character still under the wraps

The 59-second teaser then goes on to show some action-packed sequences involving Aaryan. He fights off goons at various locations including a metro station, as the makers introduce his character Bantu who is shown riding an old scooter while smoking a cigarette. It then shows glimpses of Kriti Sanon in stunning dresses. However, her character's name is not introduced to the viewers.

Shehzada was shot at multiple locations including Mauritius, Haryana, and parts of Delhi. The filming for Shehzada began in 2021; the last leg of its shooting was wrapped up in Haryana in July. Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also stars actor Sunny Hinduja. On the work front, Aaryan has a slew of upcoming movies including Freddy, slated for release on December 2.