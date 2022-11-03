Entertainment

'Double XL,' 'Mili,' 'Phone Bhoot' clashing on Friday: Who's ahead?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 03, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Double XL,' 'Mili,' and 'Phone Bhoot' are hitting the marquee on November 4

Bollywood fans are in for a treat this month! This is because, on the first Friday of November, three Hindi movies will be released the same day. This includes Double XL, Mili, and Phone Bhoot. The movies will be released on November 4 amidst huge expectations. So, what should be expected from each film? Read on and know everything about the movies.

#1 'Double XL'

Double XL starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha is helmed by Satramm Ramani and centers around the concept of body positivity. The promos released so far created a good amount of buzz, and it is expected that Double XL will be received well by fans and critics. Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra plays a supporting role, while cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will make a cameo appearance.

#2 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor's Mili is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Mathukutty Xavier, who helmed the original, directed Mili too. Going by the promos released, it can be expected that the film will be a faithful remake of the original. Though the film has the potential to be an eventful venture, the fact that the original is available on OTT might damage the performance.

#3 'Phone Bhoot'

Bollywood's latest offering in the horror-comedy genre is Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot, directed Gurmmeet Singh. The film is significant for several reasons. It marks the first collaboration of the lead actors and is also the first outing of Kaif post her marriage. Since Singh received acclaim for the Mirzapur franchise, this film is looking at a bright future.

Predictions Which movie has the highest potential at the box office?

It is predicted by trade analysts that all three films have a tough road since they are not led by big stars. But among the three films, Phone Bhoot has the highest probability to outperform the other two. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi told The Indian Express that since the horror-comedy features Kaif who has a bigger fanbase, it might pull in more crowd.

Details Other movies releasing this month

This month will see the release of a few more highly-awaited Bollywood movies. There will be another box office clash on November 11 with the clash of four films—Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh's Mister Mummy, Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, Gajraj Rao's Thai Massage, and Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha (although it's likely to get postponed). Drishyam 2 will come on November 18, while Bhediya will arrive on November 25.