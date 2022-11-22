Entertainment

'Hanu-Man': All you need to know about Teja Sajja starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 22, 2022, 01:40 pm 2 min read

The teaser of the first original Telugu superhero movie titled Hanu-Man starring Teja Sajja was released on Monday. Directed by Prashant Varma, the film's shooting started last year. While the makers are yet to announce its release date, fans have been going gaga on social media ever since the teaser was dropped. Read on to know more about the movie.

Observation What does the teaser show?

The teaser is full of extravagant visuals and scenic views with Sanskrit dialogues in the background. The intense background score elevates the visuals further. Sajja is seen as lord Hanuman and he is seen fighting against evil. The gigantic sculpture of Lord Hanuman and the finishing shot which shows lord Hanuman chanting Lord Ram's name and performing tapas will blow your mind.

Quote 'Taking you into a new surreal world'

This film marks the second collaboration between director Varma and Sajja after their Telugu movie Zombie Reddy. Sharing the teaser, Varma wrote on Twitter, "The Ancients Shall Rise Again Taking you all into a whole new surreal world of #HanuMan #HanuManTeaser OUT NOW." The film is set in the fictional land of Anjanadri and is billed to be high on visual effects.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'Hanu-Man'

While Sajja will be seen playing Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer will be seen as Meenakshi. Satish Kumar and Raj Deepak Shetty play important roles. Niranjan Reddy has bankrolled the movie under Primeshow Entertainment banner and Chaitanya is presenting it. Shivendra cranked the camera, while Srikanth Patnaik R is the editor. Its music was composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gora, Jay Krish, and Krishna Sourabh.

Information Film will be released in multiple languages

Reportedly made on a small budget of Rs. 3.5cr, Hanu-Man will be released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is in post-production stage and makers are expected to announce a release date soon. Since the teaser has grabbed the attention of fans across the country, this film has a huge scope to set the box office on fire.