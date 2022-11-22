Entertainment

'Bholaa' teaser: Ajay Devgn promises well-executed remake of 'Kaithi'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 22, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

As promised, Ajay Devgn dropped the teaser for his upcoming directorial Bholaa on Tuesday morning. A remake of the hit 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, Bholaa teaser promises that filmmaker Devgn will not disappoint with his vision. Bholaa is also Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. The veteran actor is co-producing the venture as well. Here's a teaser breakdown.

Devgn is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Drishyam 2.

Also a remake of a South Indian movie, Drishyam 2 has managed to usher in audiences in huge numbers due to a distinct voice and vision, despite being an adaptation.

Now it remains to be seen if the Thank God actor will be able to replicate this with Bholaa.

Teaser Brilliant cinematography, thrilling music aid Devgn's screen presence

The 1:27-minute clip sets the premise for the film. We are introduced to a little girl, Jyoti, who lives in an orphanage. She is told that someone is coming to meet her the next day. Unaware of familial relations, Jyoti wonders who this visitor could be. Soon, we get a glimpse of this mysterious visitor, aided by brilliant cinematography and thrilling music.

Anticipation 'No one knows who he's, where he has come from'

The visitor is none other than Bholaa, played by Devgn. We understand he is getting released from jail and every inmate fears and respects him. Bholaa is such a revered person in the underworld that no one knows who he is or where he has come from. And, the one who did know isn't alive anymore. The last few seconds promise high-octane action, too.

Information Actioner to hit theaters on March 30, 2023

While Tabu, Devgn's frequent collaborator, is a part of the flick, she was not shown in the teaser. Remarkably, Bholaa marks the duo's ninth film together! Initially supposed to be directed by Devgn's cousin and film editor Dharmendra Sharma, Devgn took over the directing duties of Bholaa in July this year. The actioner is looking at March 30, 2023, release.