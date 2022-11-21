Entertainment

'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Thriller-drama reviving Bollywood's luck

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 21, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' box office collection

Recently released Bollywood movie Drishyam 2 has turned out to be a money churner at the box office. The film earned about Rs. 27.17cr on its third day (Sunday) and now, its total collection stands at Rs. 64.14cr. It is expected that the film will be an eventful one as it has established its strong foot and the advance booking rates are impressive, too.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apart from Drishyam 2, November saw several new Bollywood releases.

This includes Double XL, Mili, Phone Bhoot, Uunchai, and Mister Mummy.

But other than Drishyam 2, none of the films made a mark at the box office.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu in the lead roles, Drishyam 2 has turned out to be the next savior of Bollywood after Brahmastra.

Expectation Will 'Drishyam 2' touch Rs. 100cr mark soon?

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film may touch Rs. 100cr mark over the upcoming weekend. He tweeted, "#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG... Creates HAVOC on Day 3... Reboots and revives biz... Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets Rs. 100cr in *Week 1*... Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: Rs. 64.14 cr. #India biz (sic)."

Twitter Post Adarsh declared it a 'smash hit'

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022

Details Midnight shows were added on the first day

Going into details, Drishyam 2 opened to an amazing Rs. 15.38 crore on the first day. To recall, midnight shows were added for the film on its first day following impressive demand from the audience. Drishyam 2 also beat the record set by this year's prime Bollywood blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned Rs. 14.11cr on its first day at the box office.

Information Know more about 'Drishyam 2'

Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor have played supporting roles in Drishyam 2. A sequel to Drishyam (2015), the film has been helmed by Abhishek Pathak. It is the Hindi remake of the Mollywood film starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The sequel was also remade in Telugu with Venkatesh Daggubati and Meena in lead roles.