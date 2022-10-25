Entertainment

'Ram Setu' review: Middling execution; a chore to sit through

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 25, 2022, 02:10 pm 3 min read

'Ram Setu' was released in theaters on Tuesday

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu arrived in theaters on Tuesday (October 25). The adventure drama also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nassar, and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Satyadev. Despite an interesting premise at its core, the Abhishek Sharma directorial suffocates under its faults and ends up becoming a dull, soporific affair that fails to receive a recommendation. Here's our review.

The story follows Dr. Aryan, a maverick archaeologist/scientist who must prove that Ram Setu, as opposed to what Ramayana says, is not man-made but natural, formed by sedimentation over the years. Fernandez plays Sandra, an environmental specialist who aids Aryan in the mission, while Bharuccha, who has something of an extended cameo—plays his wife. Satyadev makes a smashing debut as a tourist guide.

Negative #1 Scenes don't evoke any emotions, film simply trudges on

There is always too much going on in Ram Setu, and yet, none of it ever hooks you in. The scenes that are meant to tug at our heartstrings fall painfully flat, devoid of even an iota of emotional standing. Illogical sequences also regularly get in the way; there are truly no limits to what defines outlandish in this adventure sans any thrills.

Negative #2 Lengthy runtime aggravates the situation, damaging film further

Ram Setu also suffers from its lengthy runtime, so much so that you start praying for the credits to roll. There's a palpable eagerness to turn it into a masala film, and the drama scores low on both emotions and thrills, which is surprising considering the fresh concept at its fulcrum. The plot mostly meanders, and one's frequency of yawns is bound to multiply!

What works? Positives are few and far in between in 'Ram Setu'

Coming to the few positives, the background score adds depth especially on occasions when the narrative seems to be in danger of giving way. It also sometimes lends the film much-needed expeditious momentum. The underwater scenes are also aesthetically pleasing and provide a different dimension to the movie. Some characters' names being inspired by Ramayana is also an interesting spin.

Performances Kumar shines throughout, but he can't salvage a lost cause

Kumar has given his all, but in a film so overtly dependent on his stardom's crutches, there's only so much that he can do. Fernandez has a meatier role than in her previous movies, but in a flick tailor-made for the hero, her scope is unsurprisingly curtailed. Bharuccha simply romances Kumar, who's 18 years her senior in real life. Jarring doesn't begin to cover it.

Personal Watch out for Satyadev's memorable, potent performance

Satyadev hits all the right notes and though he enters the movie much later than others, he truly makes his presence felt. His character is also sketched-out concretely, especially the twist in the closing scenes, elevated well by a powerful Hanuman Chalisa score.

Verdict Not worth a trip to the theaters, watch on OTT

The convoluted narrative tests your patience to the extent that neither you immerse yourself in the plot nor do you care about the characters at all. This indifference sums up one's complete experience toward the movie. The forced rivalries and ulterior motives can be sensed with closed eyes. You can miss the ride to the theaters for this one. Ram Setu gets 2/5.