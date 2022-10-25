Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Sardar,' 'Prince' lead South Indian Diwali releases

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 25, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the box office records of recently released films

For this year's Diwali, South Indian cinema halls were mostly swamped by young superstars as compared to previous years when megastars like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Vijay, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan usually dominated. This time around, South Indian movies were released days ahead of Diwali unlike Bollywood, where new films premiered on Tuesday. So, how are the recently released films performing?

#1 'Sardar'

Tamil film Sardar led by Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi hit the theaters on October 21. After seeing a good number of footfalls on the weekend and on Diwali, the film collected Rs. 31.25cr in India. Though it had a slow opening day, its positive word-of-mouth reviews helped the collection largely. Directed by PS Mithran, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan.

#2 'Prince'

Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Prince is a Tamil drama, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, too. It hit theatres on October 21, clashing at the box office directly with Sardar. The Anudeep KV directorial has made Rs. 27cr so far. So, it looks like Prince is proving to be a tough competitor for Sardar. The comedy-drama received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

#3 'Monster'

Mohanlal's Monster was also released on October 21. As the actor's previous theatrical release Aaraattu was a disaster at the box office, a lot was riding on Monster. But disappointingly, it did not receive the welcome that was anticipated. According to reports, the film directed by Vysakh has only made Rs. 4.50cr so far, which is too low considering the stardom of Lalettan.

Data #4 'Padavettu'

Nivin Pauly, one of the most-loved actors of Mollywood, clashed at the box office with Monhanlal's Monster as his film Padavettu was also released on October 21. The film directed by Liju Krishna has fetched a mere Rs. 1.75cr after its opening weekend.

#5 'Ori Devuda'

Telugu movie Ori Devuda, a remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule, has Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar as the central characters. The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial also has Venkatesh Daggubati playing an extended cameo role. After a slow start, it is seeing an average run at the box office and has managed to make Rs. 6.9cr at the worldwide window.

