Entertainment

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Highlights from second week

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Highlights from second week

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 11, 2022, 11:31 am 2 min read

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' S12 is airing currently. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ColorsTV)

The 12th season of the popular survival reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi kicked off earlier this month. This year, several popular names from the TV industry have graced the show, like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, and Shivangi Joshi, among several others. To recall, last weekend saw the elimination of model Erica Packard. What happened in the last two episodes? Here's a roundup.

Context Why does this story matter?

First starting in 2008, Khatron Ke Khiladi follows the concept of "survival of the fittest" and is modeled along the lines of the American show Fear Factor.

Rohit Shetty has returned to host the show for a record seventh time this year.

Earlier, other notable names from the industry have anchored it, including Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar.

Highlight #1 Twist in the tale: Shetty versus contestants

In Saturday's episode, Shetty took everyone by surprise by announcing that the contestants won't be competing against each other, but against him! They had to ace their tasks and collect stars from Shetty. The director clarified that if "Team contestants" ended up acquiring more stars than him, no elimination will happen, but if they got fewer, one contestant will be shown the exit door.

Highlight #2 When two contestants locked horns with ferocious, hungry lions!

A particularly arduous task involved Malik and Rajiv Adatia being holed up in an iron cage while being surrounded by a pack of about six menacing, hungry lions. While Malik did impress everyone with his courage, he couldn't complete the task successfully. On the other hand, Adatia scored an edge over the king(s) of the jungle and completed the task in under eight minutes!

Twitter Post Take a look at Malik battling the lions

What will happen when our hero - Mohit Malik faces lions in real life? Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi S12 Premiere | 2nd July Sat at 9pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi S12 | from 3rd July Sat-Sun at 11pm.#rohitshetty #colorstv #colorstvuk #khatronkekhiladi #stunts #unitedkingdom #london #england pic.twitter.com/D7nWGrP05a — Colors TV UK (@ColorsTVUK) July 2, 2022

Highlight #3 When electric shocks led to emotional breakdowns

Joshi and fellow TV actor Aneri Vajani were further pitted against one another in a rather challenging task. They received agonizing electric shocks as they crawled through a net to search for a key. It was a lot to take in for both the actors and pushed them to the brink. Their excruciating pain eventually came out in the form of extreme emotional breakdown.