'Khatron Ke Khiladi-12': How much are Jannat, Rubina, others charging?

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is coming back for its 12th season! This time, the contestant lineup will feature some prominent celebrities who are currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. All the contestants are earning a lump sum amount while one of the contestants is the highest-paid one. Who do you think is earning the most?

Context Why does this story matter?

Khatron Ke Khiladi follows a "survival of the fittest" narrative.

Contestants are challenged to face their phobias and the winner bags a cash prize.

This season will see Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, and Kanika Mann taking part.

Information Zubair is the highest-paid contestant for Season 12

Previously, actor Dilaik was claimed to be the highest-earning contestant, but now, it seems fellow actor Zubair holds the title with an episodic earning of Rs. 18L. Influencer Mr. Faisu stands second in line with an earning of Rs. 17L per episode. Dilaik is reportedly charging between Rs. 10-15L per week. Next up is Joshi who is earning Rs. 12L per week.

Details Here's what 'Lock Upp' winner Faruqui is earning

Reality TV star Sehajpal is reportedly earning Rs. 9L whereas Jha of Kumkum Bhagya fame is expected to charge Rs. 5L per week. Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and rapper, is reportedly charging between Rs. 3.5L to Rs. 4L per week. He had appeared on Lock Upp Season 1 which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and was named the winner of the season.

Comparison Rahul Vaidya was highest-paid contestant in Season 11

In Season 11, singer Rahul Vaidya was the highest-paid contestant. He had reportedly charged Rs. 15L per week and has been outdone by Zubair for this season. The last season which concluded in September 2021, announced Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner-up. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is reported to premiere on Colors TV on August 7.