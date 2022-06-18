Entertainment

Here's why Munawar Faruqui exited 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Here's why Munawar Faruqui exited 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 11:30 pm 2 min read

Munawar Faruqui announces exit from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi S12'.

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp Season 1 winner, Munawar Faruqui, has reportedly dropped out of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. He was unable to leave for Cape Town, South Africa, where the reality show is being filmed due to an issue with his passport. Faruqui recently informed his fans via Instagram that he won't be a part of the show because of unavoidable reasons.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi shows contestants facing their fears to win a cash prize.

Faruqui, who won the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut was supposed to be a part of the show.

According to ETimes TV, however, Faruqui's passport issue didn't allow him to join the show despite his manager reportedly confirming earlier that he will be traveling soon.

Post Faruqui announced his exit, said he needs 'alone time'

Faruqui recently took to his Instagram to share a post to inform his fans and followers that he will not be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He apologized to his fans and stated he wished to participate in the show but fate had other plans in store for him. He added that he needed some time alone but the entertainment will not stop.

Statement Faruqui still a contender but not returning to shoot yet

Rumors about Faruqui's involvement in the show were rife when the participants jetted off to Cape Town for the show's filming last month. However, Faruqui was not seen anywhere on the sets or in any of the photos posted by other contestants. But Faruqui's manager reportedly said earlier he is still a contender but he will not be present for the shoot just yet.

As for the updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, the shoot is currently underway at Cape town with contestants Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Mr. Faisu, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. Recently, Mann was reportedly injured while performing a stunt. Khatron Ke Khiladi S12 will air on July 2 exclusively on Colors TV.