Where to watch Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' after theatrical run

Saiyaara is a Bollywood romantic musical drama that tells the story of two young people, Vaani (Padda) and Krish (Panday), who fall in love while working on music. The film explores themes of love, loss, and healing as they navigate their relationship. The movie is set to take a bumper start at the box office and might become one of 2025's biggest Bollywood openers, potentially beating movies like Sitaare Zameen Par and Jaat.

Film's origin

'Saiyaara' was initially conceived as 'Aashiqui 3'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Suri revealed that he had initially considered making Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. However, this idea eventually evolved into Saiyaara. Suri also revealed that he was advised against making the film by industry experts. He told Variety, "Some filmmakers dissuaded me, telling me that no one's going to make a youngster, newcomer or love story in this market, in this age where everything has become about the blockbuster, larger than life cinema."