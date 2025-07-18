Where to watch Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' after theatrical run
What's the story
The romantic drama Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, premiered in theaters today amid high buzz. Directed by Mohit Suri, it marks the debut of both Panday and Padda in lead roles. It will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run, though the OTT release date is yet to be announced.
Film's theme
Here's the plot of 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara is a Bollywood romantic musical drama that tells the story of two young people, Vaani (Padda) and Krish (Panday), who fall in love while working on music. The film explores themes of love, loss, and healing as they navigate their relationship. The movie is set to take a bumper start at the box office and might become one of 2025's biggest Bollywood openers, potentially beating movies like Sitaare Zameen Par and Jaat.
Film's origin
'Saiyaara' was initially conceived as 'Aashiqui 3'
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Suri revealed that he had initially considered making Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. However, this idea eventually evolved into Saiyaara. Suri also revealed that he was advised against making the film by industry experts. He told Variety, "Some filmmakers dissuaded me, telling me that no one's going to make a youngster, newcomer or love story in this market, in this age where everything has become about the blockbuster, larger than life cinema."