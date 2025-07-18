What you never knew about the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast

The television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been a much-loved classic for decades, winning hearts with its humor and relatable characters. While a lot of fans are well-acquainted with the nitty-gritties of the series, here are some secrets of the cast that even the die-hard fans might not know about. From behind-the-scenes dynamics to surprising career moves, these insights give a fresh perspective on the iconic show's ensemble.

Hair trendsetter Jennifer Aniston's hair revolution Jennifer Aniston's hairstyle as Rachel Green became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s. However, what many fans don't know is that Aniston herself wasn't fond of the Rachel cut. Despite its popularity, she found it difficult to maintain and style it on her own. This revelation adds an interesting layer to how trends can sometimes take on a life of their own, regardless of personal preferences.

Casting surprise Courteney Cox's impressive turn behind the camera as director After F.R.I.E.N.D.S ended in 2004, Courteney Cox shifted gears and began exploring the world of directing. She made her debut with the 2008 short The Monday Before Thanksgiving and later directed the Lifetime movie Talhotblond. Cox also helmed her first feature film, Just Before I Go, in 2014 and directed multiple episodes of her sitcom Cougar Town. She even directed a music video for Kodaline, showcasing her versatility beyond acting.

Behind the camera David Schwimmer's directorial role David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, also had a hand behind the camera while working on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He directed a few episodes during its run, proving his talent wasn't limited to the front of the camera. His directing stint also gave him the skills that he put to use in other projects after F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Academic roots Lisa Kudrow's science background Before she became Phoebe Buffay on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Lisa Kudrow had a career in science. She holds a degree in biology and worked with her father on research on headaches. Her academic background is a fascinating contrast to her quirky character on screen, and highlights her myriad talents beyond acting.