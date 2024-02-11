Jennifer Aniston is best known for playing Rachel Green on 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.'

Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston: Revisiting her best comedies

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Feb 11, 202402:15 am

What's the story Jennifer Aniston has done many films that aren't conventional romantic comedies but sure have romance. The reigning queen of such films, Aniston has played a variety of roles over the years. To celebrate her 55th birthday on Sunday, we bring you a list of some of her best comedies that also have a little bit of romance and drama involved.

'Office Space' (1999)

Office Space is a cult classic satirical black comedy released in 1999. Featuring Ron Livingston and Aniston in the lead roles, it is a story revolving around Peter Gibbons (Livingston), who gets casually involved with Joanna (Aniston), a waitress. Considered to be one of her most memorable roles, Joanna's character reflects Aniston's dry sense of humor, which is loved the most by her fans.

'Marley & Me' (2008)

Marley & Me is hands down the best dog movie ever and also a must-watch film in Aniston's career. Co-starring Owen Wilson, the comedy-drama follows a newlywed couple who decide to take home their first puppy and name him Marley. All the mischievous troubles that Marley gets involved in help showcase the best of the family over the years.

'We're The Millers' (2013)

Jason Sudeikis and Aniston feature in Rawson Marshall Thurber's 2013 comedy We're The Millers. It revolves around David—a small-time drug dealer—who has to travel to Mexico to collect a consignment. To cross the border, he plans a trip with a fake family and hires stripper Rose to play his wife, Sarah; a runaway, Casey, as his daughter; and a teenager, Kenny, as his son.

'Bruce Almighty' (2003)

Jim Carrey and Aniston collaborated on Tom Shadyac's Bruce Almighty. In it, Carrey plays Bruce, a journalist who is upset with God for the situations in his life. God then decides to meet him and give his powers to Bruce for a week on two conditions. Eventually, Bruce understands he isn't capable of handling those powers. It is Aniston's highest-grossing film of all time.