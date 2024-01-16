Sidharth Malhotra's birthday: Explore lesser-known tidbits about the Bollywood star

By Tanvi Gupta 08:51 am Jan 16, 202408:51 am

Happy birthday, Sidharth Malhotra!

Who would have thought that a modest, middle-class boy from Delhi, with aspirations in modeling, would emerge as a Bollywood A-lister, making his debut in a Dharma Productions film? Indeed, we're talking about Sidharth Malhotra! Over a decade-long career, he has proved his versatility across genres, mastering roles in romance and action. On his 39th birthday, let's explore some lesser-known facets of the actor.

When Malhotra revealed why he became an assistant director

In an interview, Malhotra shared the challenging audition experiences he faced before entering Bollywood with his debut film Student of the Year. Before he landed a Pond's advertisement with Sonal Chauhan, he struggled at auditions, feeling dejected in long queues. Frustrated by this negative audition environment, he diverted to become an assistant director, gaining experience on sets like Dostana and My Name is Khan.

Did you know, Malhotra also appeared in these TV serials?

Before landing his breakout role alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Malhotra had a stint in the television industry with a small role in the 2009 serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. In this serial, the actor graced the screens as Jaichand. Interestingly, his journey to Bollywood also included auditioning for a film under acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha, which unfortunately got shelved.

He's a certified scuba driver!

Malhotra, a self-proclaimed water enthusiast is the son of former Merchant Navy Captain Sunil Malhotra. In an interview, the actor once shared his love for swimming, saying, "Thanks to my father, I have felt a connection with the sea since childhood." Formalizing this passion, in 2018, the actor undertook official training to become a certified scuba diver. By 2020, he proudly achieved the certification.

As a model, he walked the ramp for these designers

The Ek Tha Villain actor enjoyed a successful modeling career, gracing runways in fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, and New York for renowned designers such as Roberto Cavalli. His striking looks and charisma earned him the 12th spot in The Times of India's 50 Most Desirable Men of 2012. Additionally, a UK poll in the same year voted him as the most good-looking debutant.