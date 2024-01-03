Orhan Awatramani defends posting Palak Tiwari's apology chat

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Orhan Awatramani defends posting Palak Tiwari's apology chat

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:20 pm Jan 03, 202402:20 pm

Orhan Awatramani is often spotted hanging out with Bollywood celebrities

A recent WhatsApp conversation between Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari, and internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has created quite a buzz on social media. The chat showed Tiwari apologizing to Orry, who responded with a middle finger emoji. The controversy escalated after Orry posted the screenshot on his Instagram Stories, only to delete it later. While many criticized him for shaming Tiwari online, Orry has defended himself, saying people should ask why she's apologizing.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Before the chat controversy erupted with Tiwari, Orry was in the news over the comments he made about Salaar actor Shruti Haasan. Responding to a social media user recently, Orry said that he finds Haasan very rude, as she behaved very poorly with him at an event he apparently got her into. Haasan also responded to Orry's comments saying she treats people the way they treat her.

3/6

What's the chat about?

In the chat between the two, Tiwari mentions Sara Ali Khan. She wrote, "Orry, Palak here. If it's an apology you want," to which Orry replied with a middle-finger emoticon. The chat further showed Tiwari saying, "Out of respect for Sara. I'm saying it," while Orry replied: "No, babe, I'm sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don't know how to talk." Tiwari's last message read, "I've said my apology."

4/6

Orry faced backlash for sharing chat; defended himself

After sharing the chat, Orry faced backlash on social media for his perceived arrogance. In response, he took to Reddit and wrote, "Why is no one asking what she's apologizing for ..? Think about it? You're all grilling me for not happily accepting her apology? But she's obviously apologizing for something she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly."

5/6

Orry claimed Tiwari was 'very very wrong' in her actions

Orry called out Tiwari for her actions. "Do you think 1) she would apologize 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologize if she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line?" "I have friends in all departments.. please check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before."

6/6

Tiwari is rumored to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan

The chat controversy has come at a time when Tiwari is rumored to be dating Khan's younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The rumored couple was recently seen together at a New Year party and has been spotted on lunch and dinner outings. While Orry has shared his side of the story, Tiwari has yet to comment on the matter. It also remains unknown as to what Tiwari said to Orry, and why Khan had to intervene between the two.