Happy birthday, Sohail Khan: His 5 best-rated Bollywood productions

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Sohail Khan: His 5 best-rated Bollywood productions

By Namrata Ganguly 04:15 am Dec 20, 202304:15 am

Bollywood movies produced by Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan, the Bollywood actor and filmmaker and actor Salman Khan's younger brother, turned 53 on Wednesday. In a career spanning over 25 years, Khan has made nearly 15 films as a producer under his banner Sohail Khan Productions, nearly five as a writer, and appeared in 24 films. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of his highest-rated films below.

2/6

'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998)

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is a mainstream commercial Bollywood romance that unfolds against the backdrop of familial opposition. It stars Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Kajol, and Dharmendra, among others. The film follows the love story of an orphan girl Muskan (Kajol) and Suraj (Salman), an underachieving student settled in the city as the couple navigates societal challenges to prove that love conquers all.

3/6

'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' (2005)

David Dhawan's rom-com film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? stars Salman, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, and Khan along with Arshad Warsi, Beena Kak, Rajpal Yadav, and Isha Koppikar in pivotal roles. An adaptation of the 1969 English film Cactus Flower, the film revolves around a casanova doctor who is stuck between two women, one his patient with suicidal tendencies and the other his nurse.

4/6

'Partner' (2007)

Yet another Dhawan directorial is the rom-com film Partner starring Salman, Govinda, Lara Dutta, and Kaif. Based on the 2005 Hollywood film Hitch, the film centers on a love guru (Salman) who falls in love with a widowed mother and provides his client with ideas and guidance for courtship. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

5/6

'Ready' (2011)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Ready starring Salman and Asin Thottumkal is the ultimate Bollywood masala film. Set in Thailand and India, the film is about a case of mistaken identification that results in love. It follows a man and his family who devise a cunning plan to win the hearts of a woman and her avaricious, cunning uncles.

6/6

'Jai Ho' (2014)

Starring Salman, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, and Aditya Pancholi, the socio-political action drama film Jai Ho is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Stalin. An honorable former soldier, Jai, battles injustice and corruption on his own. He begins by assisting one person and creates an ever-expanding circle of individuals supporting one other with the motto of paying it forward.