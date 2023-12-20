'Heartstopper' to 'Bridgerton': Best romance shows of 2023

'Heartstopper' to 'Bridgerton': Best romance shows of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Dec 20, 202302:10 am

Romantic shows that stole our hearts in 2023

If you are looking for some romantic watch this cozy holiday season, look no further! In our curated list of the best romantic shows of the year, love takes center stage, emotions run high, and captivating stories unfold on the screen. From heart-fluttering moments to rollercoaster love stories, these shows weave enchanting tales of romance, passion, and connection.

'Obsession' (2023)

Based on Josephine Hart's novel Damage, the British erotic thriller miniseries Obsession dives into the dark and thrilling depths of love. As William falls for his soon-to-be daughter-in-law, it unfolds a gripping tale of passion, desire, and the fine line between love and obsession. As characters become entangled in a web of secrets and intrigue, explore the dangerous allure of forbidden love.

'Platonic' (2023- )

The rom-com show Platonic is a fresh take on the beauty of unconditional friendships and challenges the conventional notions of romance. It follows the intertwined lives of two childhood friends who reconnect after a long time, exploring the blurred lines between platonic and romantic relationships. The show has received praise and critical acclaim for its sharp writing, impeccable humor, and genuine performances.

'Heartstopper' (2022- )

Heartstopper is a tender and heartfelt romantic series that brings to life Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novels. It chronicles the blossoming connection between Charlie and Nick, navigating the complexities of identity, friendship, and love. This adaptation is a touching journey that celebrates the universal language of the heart and has received critical acclaim and praise for its authentic portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships.

'Firefly Lane' (2021-2023)

Created by Maggie Friedman, Firefly Lane illuminates the enduring power of friendship and love. It follows the intertwining lives of Kate and Tully, spanning three decades of laughter, heartbreak, and shared dreams. As they navigate life's challenges, Firefly Lane explores the unbreakable bond between these two best friends, offering a poignant and nostalgic journey that captures the essence of enduring relationships.

'Bridgerton' (2020- )

A sumptuous Regency-era romance, Bridgerton, unveils a world of love, scandal, and societal intrigue. Set in high-society London, this Netflix gem follows the Bridgerton family's romantic escapades as Lady Whistledown's gossip column casts a tantalizing shadow. With an exquisite blend of lush period aesthetics and modern storytelling, it seamlessly captures hearts with its captivating characters and steamy yet elegant affairs.