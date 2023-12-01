Shilpa Shetty's 'Sukhee 2' to begin production in 2024: Report

By Aikantik Bag 12:06 pm Dec 01, 202312:06 pm

'Sukhee 2' is currently in pre-production stage

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's comedy-drama, Sukhee was declared a box office disaster. The film got a second shelf life with its OTT release and it has created quite a buzz on Netflix. Now, a Pinkvilla report suggests that the makers are planning for a sequel, Sukhee 2. Directed by Sonal Joshi and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, Sukhee has made waves globally, ranking at No. 5 in the Global Top 10 (Non-English) films, and No. 1 in India.

Potential shooting details of the film

A source close to the development revealed, "The director and writers have begun ideating for the second installment, which will feature many actors from the first part, and a couple of new actors as well. The makers are also planning to pull off a casting coup with Part 2." Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to take the film on floors in the summer of 2024.

'Sukhee's plot and supporting cast

The story follows the life of a spirited woman named Sukhee (Shetty Kundra) who marries Guru (Chaitanya Choudhry) and becomes a homemaker. Twenty years later, she realizes that she has the right to live her life and chase her dreams beyond her roles as a wife and mother. A school reunion in Delhi with her friends, played by Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, and Dilnaz Irani, sets her on a life-changing path. The film also stars Amit Sadh.