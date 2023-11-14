What's glioma? Tumor ailing 'Tiny Pretty Things's Barton Cowperthwaite

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite diagnosed with gtage II glioma

Barton Cowperthwaite, known for playing Oren Lennox in Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things, has been diagnosed with a grade II glioma. In a candid Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor recently shared, "I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent-sized brain tumor (sic)." Alongside his statement, Cowperthwaite shared an image in a hospital gown and a glioma scan. Here's more on glioma and its implications.

What is a glioma

A glioma is a kind of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord's glial cells. Johns Hopkins Medicine explains that glial cells act as a support system for neurons, assisting them in functioning correctly. Gliomas account for roughly 33% of all brain tumors and can be either malignant or benign. Symptoms may include headaches, nausea, vomiting, confusion, memory loss, personality changes, limb weakness, numbness, vision issues, dizziness, speech difficulties, and seizures.

Understanding implications of brain cancer diagnosis

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, treatment options may include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The prognosis can be influenced by factors such as the tumor's response to treatment. The implications of a glioma diagnosis can vary depending on the tumor's grade, location, and the patient's overall health.

Doctors confident about surgery and recovery: Cowperthwaite

In his Instagram post, Cowperthwaite shared that doctors were optimistic about removing most of the tumor. He wrote, "Docs so far have been confident that they'll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self (sic)." The actor also mentioned that he will be seeking second opinions before proceeding with surgery in the middle or end of next week.

Actor launched GoFundMe for surgery expenses

After Cowperthwaite revealed his glioma diagnosis, well-wishers flooded social media with messages for his speedy recovery. To assist with surgery expenses, the actor also launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $50,000 target. "I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory! Please feel free to reach out, and I'll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can," Cowperthwaite wrote.

He starred in these titles besides 'Tiny Pretty Things'

Embarking on his career as a ballet dancer, Cowperthwaite showcased his mastery in various other dance forms, too, including contemporary, improv, hip-hop, tap, jazz, and ballroom. Best known for his standout performances in Tiny Pretty Things and Fosse/Verdon (2019), he also portrayed Damon in Lifetime's third Center Stage installment, Center Stage: On Pointe (2016).