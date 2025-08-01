Tata Steel fined £1.5M over contractor's death at plant

Tata Steel has been fined £1.5 million after a contractor was killed at its Port Talbot plant in 2019. The victim, Justin Day, was crushed by a large steel beam while working at the facility on September 25, 2019. His family expressed their devastation over his death and disappointment with the company's lack of support following the incident.

Incident details Day was crushed by a large steel beam Day, who worked for contractors Mii Engineering, was on site at Port Talbot on September 25, 2019. After completing his work in an isolated area, he left his radio in a shared space and went outside. He was then called back due to an oil leak discovery. Upon his return, the area had been partially reactivated and as he walked across it and climbed down into the machinery, sensors were activated, leading to a large steel beam crushing him.

Court proceedings Judge says Day should have been informed about risks Judge Geraint Walters noted that Day was "well versed in work of this sort" and there was an appropriate risk assessment for the initial repair work. However, he said Day should have been informed about the cancellation or at least contacted to reduce the risk. The judge viewed CCTV footage before Day's death and believed he stepped down into coil tilter machinery as he "knew there were men underneath."

Past offenses No fine can restore life, says judge The judge noted Tata Steel's previous record of 21 offenses in 12 court appearances between 2011 and 2023. He said no fine could "restore life" or alleviate the suffering of those who lose a loved one. Tata Steel had previously pleaded guilty to two offenses, including failing to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of a contractor.