Tata Steel fined £1.5M over contractor's death at plant
What's the story
Tata Steel has been fined £1.5 million after a contractor was killed at its Port Talbot plant in 2019. The victim, Justin Day, was crushed by a large steel beam while working at the facility on September 25, 2019. His family expressed their devastation over his death and disappointment with the company's lack of support following the incident.
Incident details
Day, who worked for contractors Mii Engineering, was on site at Port Talbot on September 25, 2019. After completing his work in an isolated area, he left his radio in a shared space and went outside. He was then called back due to an oil leak discovery. Upon his return, the area had been partially reactivated and as he walked across it and climbed down into the machinery, sensors were activated, leading to a large steel beam crushing him.
Court proceedings
Judge Geraint Walters noted that Day was "well versed in work of this sort" and there was an appropriate risk assessment for the initial repair work. However, he said Day should have been informed about the cancellation or at least contacted to reduce the risk. The judge viewed CCTV footage before Day's death and believed he stepped down into coil tilter machinery as he "knew there were men underneath."
Past offenses
The judge noted Tata Steel's previous record of 21 offenses in 12 court appearances between 2011 and 2023. He said no fine could "restore life" or alleviate the suffering of those who lose a loved one. Tata Steel had previously pleaded guilty to two offenses, including failing to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of a contractor.
Case impact
Gethyn Jones, HSE lead inspector, expressed satisfaction with Tata's guilty plea. He called it a "very high-profile case" where a man went to work in the morning and never returned home to his family. A spokesperson for Tata Steel UK extended their condolences to Mr. Day's bereaved family, friends, and workmates.