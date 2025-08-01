Jesse Eisenberg declined 'The Social Network' sequel? What we know
What's the story
Jesse Eisenberg, who played Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's Oscar-winning 2010 film The Social Network, has reportedly declined to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. The Hollywood Reporter suggested that this decision could just prove to be a "negotiation tactic." Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin, the writer of the first script, is returning to direct The Social Network Part 2.
Film details
What do we know about the sequel's storyline?
The sequel, announced in June, will take place years after the first film and delve into the revelations about Facebook's inner workings and its negative effects. The story is likely set in 2021 when Jeff Horwitz of The Wall Street Journal published The Facebook Files articles. It may also explore the events leading up to the January 6 coup attempt. In real life, Zuckerberg was in his mid-thirties during this period.
Casting speculation
Jeremy Strong might step in as Zuckerberg
Deadline reported that Jeremy Strong, known for his role in Succession, is a potential candidate to play Zuckerberg. However, this casting choice raises questions as Strong is 46 years old—older than Eisenberg. There have also been rumors that he might play the editor of WSJ. Once all actors are locked in, an official announcement is expected.