Jesse Eisenberg declined 'The Social Network' sequel? What we know

Film details

What do we know about the sequel's storyline?

The sequel, announced in June, will take place years after the first film and delve into the revelations about Facebook's inner workings and its negative effects. The story is likely set in 2021 when Jeff Horwitz of The Wall Street Journal published The Facebook Files articles. It may also explore the events leading up to the January 6 coup attempt. In real life, Zuckerberg was in his mid-thirties during this period.