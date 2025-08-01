Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:00pm amid opposition ruckus

Protest details

INDIA bloc intensifies protests against SIR

Before the session, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc staged a protest at Makkar Dawar in Parliament. They demanded discussions in both Houses on SIR of electoral rolls. On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties had decided to intensify their protests against SIR inside and outside Parliament. The Election Commission shared the draft electoral rolls for Bihar with all political parties at 11:00am. The draft rolls will also be published on the website at 3:00pm.