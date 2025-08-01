Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:00pm amid opposition ruckus
What's the story
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00pm on Friday after opposition members created a ruckus over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Speaker, Om Birla, adjourned the house within minutes of it convening. Before adjourning, Birla said, "You are not representing the public by sloganeering. People have given you an opportunity to put their issues in the House."
Protest details
INDIA bloc intensifies protests against SIR
Before the session, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc staged a protest at Makkar Dawar in Parliament. They demanded discussions in both Houses on SIR of electoral rolls. On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties had decided to intensify their protests against SIR inside and outside Parliament. The Election Commission shared the draft electoral rolls for Bihar with all political parties at 11:00am. The draft rolls will also be published on the website at 3:00pm.
Upcoming legislation
Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also introduce the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. This bill seeks to update and unify existing laws with international maritime treaties.