What's the story

The Election Commission of India has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "match-fixing" in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In an op-ed for The Indian Express, Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manipulated the election results through a five-step process.

This included rigging the panel for appointing the Election Commission, adding fake voters, inflating voter turnout, targeting bogus voting, and hiding evidence.