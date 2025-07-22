BYD just produced its 13-millionth electric car
What's the story
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has achieved a major milestone by producing its 13-millionth new energy vehicle (NEV). The landmark car, a YANGWANG U7 sedan from BYD's luxury sub-brand, rolled off the production line at the Xiaomo Production Base in Shenzhen on July 21. This achievement highlights BYD's rapid growth and dominance in the global EV market.
Production milestones
Milestones in BYD's EV production journey
BYD has witnessed an unprecedented surge in its EV production. The company hit the one-million mark in May 2021, and by December 2022, it had produced three million units. The pace of production accelerated even further with two million units produced between December 2022 and September 2023. By November 2023, BYD had already crossed six million units, hitting seven million by March 2024.
Sales surge
BYD becomes world's top NEV maker
BYD's sales have skyrocketed in the first half of 2025. The company sold over 2.113 million units domestically in China, a year-on-year increase of 31.5%. Internationally, BYD's sales skyrocketed by an impressive 128.5% to reach some 472,000 units during this period. This stellar market performance has made BYD the world's top EV maker and the first automaker to produce a whopping 13 million EVs globally.