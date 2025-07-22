BYD just produced its 13-millionth electric car

Production milestones

Milestones in BYD's EV production journey

BYD has witnessed an unprecedented surge in its EV production. The company hit the one-million mark in May 2021, and by December 2022, it had produced three million units. The pace of production accelerated even further with two million units produced between December 2022 and September 2023. By November 2023, BYD had already crossed six million units, hitting seven million by March 2024.