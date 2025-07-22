Why SKODA, Volkswagen have recalled select cars in India

SKODA Auto Volkswagen India Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced a voluntary recall of 1,821 cars over possible defects in the seatbelt assembly. The affected models include SKODA Kushaq , Slavia, and Kylaq as well as Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The issue was flagged during routine quality inspections, as noted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Issues A look at the defects The defect in question is two-fold. It includes possible cracks in the metal base frame of the rear seatbelt assembly on both sides, and incorrect parts fitted in the front and back seatbelt systems. These issues could pose a risk to occupant safety. However, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to these defects so far.

Past action Recall follows larger campaign affecting over 47,000 vehicles The current recall comes three months after a larger campaign in April, which affected 47,235 cars across the same model lines. That recall was for a possibly dangerous defect where the rear seatbelt's buckle latch plate could break during a frontal collision. SKODA and Volkswagen will contact customers to inspect and fix these issues free of charge.