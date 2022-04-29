Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ Ambition Classic variant launched at Rs. 12.7 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 29, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ Ambition Classic sits between the Active and Ambition trim levels (Photo credit: Skoda)

Czech automaker SKODA has launched a new variant of its popular KUSHAQ SUV. This variant sits after the base model in the line-up and is called 'Ambition Classic.' The new trim misses out on a few features available with the Ambition variant and will be available only with the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine option to keep the cost in check.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA KUSHAQ has been a game-changer for the Czech automaker, garnering praises from customers and critics alike.

While we were waiting for the new Monte Carlo edition to be introduced in the Indian market, the carmaker surprised us by silently adding the 'Ambition Classic' trim level to the line-up of its popular mid-sized SUV.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts SKODA's signature butterfly grille

The new Ambition Classic trim features a chrome-surrounded signature butterfly grille, a wide air dam, LED headlights with DRLs, and cornering fog lights. On the sides, it gets roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, a chrome window lining, and 16-inch alloy wheels from the Ambition trim. The rear of the SUV has wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper and defogger.

Information The new variant is powered by 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine

SKODA KUSHAQ Ambition Classic is available only with the 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates 113hp/178Nm. It is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit from the Ambition trim level.

Interiors It gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options

The SUV's 5-seater cabin now gets black suede seat covers instead of the dual-tone fabric upholstery on the Ambition, and the automatic climate control system is replaced by manual AC unit. However, it gets the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console from the higher trim level, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It also provides six airbags and ABS with EBD for passengers' safety.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ Ambition Classic: Pricing and availability

The new SKODA KUSHAQ Ambition Classic variant is available for booking in India. The SUV retails for Rs. 12.69 lakh for the manual version and Rs. 14.09 lakh for the automatic version (all prices, ex-showroom).