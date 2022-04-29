Auto

Suzuki Swift Sport spied with ARAI sticker; suggests possible launch

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 29, 2022, 05:10 am 2 min read

Suzuki Swift Sport has dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Suzuki)

The new Suzuki Swift Sport has been found testing in Pune, India. It was spotted with an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) sticker, suggesting a future launch of the hot hatch in the country. The car was seen in a white paint scheme with the Swift Sport badge. Maruti Suzuki is yet to make any announcement regarding the car's debut in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suzuki has been out of the hot hatchback segment in India since it discontinued the Baleno RS. Therefore, spotting the Swift Sport in Pune gives hope to Suzuki fans in the country.

Considering the increase in interest in fun-to-drive cars in India, this might be the appropriate time for the Swift Sport to arrive here.

However, pricing it competitively will be imperative.

Exteriors The vehicle sits on large dual-tone alloy wheels

The Suzuki Swift Sport looks similar to the standard variant, with minor differences such as larger wheels and aggressive bumpers. The car has a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back projector headlights. The rear end is graced by a roof-mounted spoiler and a blacked-out diffuser plate with dual exhaust tips.

Information A 129hp, 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine fuels the car

The Suzuki Swift Sport draws power from a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 129hp/235Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback has a black cabin with semi-bucket seats

The Suzuki Swift Sport has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring semi-bucket seats with red stitching, automatic climate control, red accents on the dashboard and door panels, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. For passengers' safety, it has lane departure warning, collision mitigation assist, adaptive cruise control, ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags.

Information Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Suzuki Swift Sport in India are unavailable as of now. For reference, it carries a starting price-tag of £22,570 (around Rs. 21.68 lakh) in the UK.