Production of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 27, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki commences production of 2022 Baleno in India

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the 2022 version of its Baleno hatchback in India by the end of February. In the latest development, production of the car has commenced at the brand's factory in Gujarat. As for the highlights, the car will have a refreshed design, a feature-loaded cabin, and should be offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno had received a mid-life update in 2019. With over 10 lakh cars sold since its launch in 2015, the Baleno is currently the bestselling hatchback in India.

The changes to the popular hatchback will make it an even more appealing proposition in the market.

It is tipped to be priced competitively and shall take on Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20.

Exteriors The car will have sweptback headlights and a shark-fin antenna

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will flaunt a muscular hood, a mesh grille, a wide air dam flanked by fog lamps, swept-back projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and revised bumpers. It will be flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, bumper-mounted reflectors, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and LED taillights will grace the rear end.

Information Two engine choices might be offered

The new Baleno will be fueled by a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that generates 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol motor that makes 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will get six airbags and flat-bottom steering wheel

Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a reworked dashboard, horizontally-positioned AC vents, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel. It will house a "free-standing" touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by six airbags, an electronic stability program, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing

Maruti Suzuki will reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Baleno in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).