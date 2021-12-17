Auto New Ford Everest's test mule spotted; global unveiling next year

2022 Ford Everest spied testing; looks similar to Ford Ranger

Ford Motor Company seems to be working on the new-generation model of its Everest SUV. It is expected to debut globally in 2022. In the latest development, the car has been spotted testing in Thailand, offering a glimpse at its design. The vehicle will borrow its styling cues, platform, and a diesel engine from the Ford Ranger, which went official last month.

New Ford Ranger

The spy shots reveal that the upcoming Ford Everest will offer a refreshed design as compared to the outgoing model. It is also expected to get a bunch of updated features inside the cabin. As for India availability, it may come here as a Completely Built Unit as the automaker has suspended operations in the Indian market.

The 2022 Ford Everest will feature a muscular built, a revised front bumper, a blacked-out grille with a horizontal slat in the middle, a sculpted bonnet, and C-shaped headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs and redesigned alloy wheels. A raked tailgate and new taillights with LED elements will be available on the rear section.

The upcoming Ford Everest will come with a 2.0-liter diesel engine borrowed from the outgoing model and a new 3.0-liter V6 diesel motor. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The new Ford Everest is rumored to get a Ranger-like cabin, including a clean dashboard with premium soft-touch materials, a digital instrument panel, and a portrait touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. It will also get multiple off-roader-friendly features inside the cabin. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, traction control, and ABS with EBD are likely to be provided.

The new-generation Ford Everest will carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at $50,090 (roughly Rs. 38.14 lakh) in the US. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch.