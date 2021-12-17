Auto Kia Carens v/s Hyundai ALCAZAR: Which one is better?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 12:18 am

Kia Motors has just unveiled the 3-row Carens SUV in India. It comes with a new design philosophy, a spacious feature-rich cabin, and a choice between two engines. Here, we have drawn a comparison between the Carens and its rival, the Hyundai ALCAZAR, which is also a 6/7-seater four-wheeler with an imposing look, a tech-forward cabin, and two engine options.

Kia Carens adopts the new "Opposites United" design philosophy and is touted to be a "recreational vehicle." It is likely to be launched in India next month. Meanwhile, the ALCAZAR had debuted in India in June and is a popular selling SUV in the country. This comparison aims to help you understand which one is a better offering.

Exteriors ALCAZAR is available in dual-tone shades

Kia Carens features a digital radiator grille and the signature 'Tiger Nose' design up front while the Hyundai ALCAZAR gets a large chrome studded grille. Both the vehicles sport LED lighting, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, sharp body creases, and roof rails. The Carens comes in seven color options while the ALCAZAR is offered in six single-tone and two dual-tone color variants.

Information Kia Carens has the longest in-segment wheelbase

The Kia Carens is 4,540mm long, 1,800mm wide, and has a segment-leading wheelbase of 2,780mm. In comparison, the ALCAZAR is 4,500mm long, 1,790mm wide, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,760mm.

Interiors Both the cars get an air purifier and ambient lighting

The Kia Carens and Hyundai ALCAZAR have a 3-row seating configuration, a multifunctional steering wheel, wireless charging technology, a panoramic sunroof, a smart air purifier, and ambient lighting. The former gets ventilated front seats while the latter has premium dual-tone cognac interiors with piano black highlights, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a USB charger.

Features They house a Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen

Both the Carens and ALCAZAR pack an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Kia Connect on the former and Blue Link technology on the latter. For safety, they offer six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, and tire pressure monitoring system. The ALCAZAR also boasts some ADAS features.

Powertrains Kia Carens has three engine options

Kia Carens is offered with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine (140hp/242Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (115hp/144Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm). In comparison, the Hyundai ALCAZAR gets the same diesel mill along with a 2.0-liter petrol unit (157hp/191Nm). Transmission duties on the vehicles are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with an additional 7-speed DCT unit available with the Carens.

Our verdict Which one is better?

Kia Carens's pricing information is currently under the wraps but it is expected to cost around Rs. 16 lakh. Meanwhile, the ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the models come with a similar set of features, however, the Carens has marginally larger dimensions and gets more engine and transmission choices than the ALCAZAR. Therefore, it gets our vote.