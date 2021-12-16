Auto 7-seater Kia Carens SUV unveiled in India

Kia Motors has unveiled its Carens four-wheeler in India today. It is expected to be launched next month and will be offered broadly in L, LX, EX, EX+, TX, and TX+ trims. The crossover is based on the "Opposites United" design philosophy and gets a striking design, a fully-loaded cabin, and two diesel and petrol engine choices. Here are more details.

Kia Carens, once launched, will be the company's fourth product in India after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. It will be manufactured locally at the Kia plant in Andhra Pradesh. The company has called the Carens a "recreational vehicle" and upon launch, it will offer competition to other 7-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The car has black body cladding and a muscular stance

Kia Carens will be available in three color options

The Kia Carens features a muscular stance with a chunky front bumper, a narrow-grille, a large chrome-surrounded air dam, twin-beam LED headlights, and Y-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, black body cladding, and designer wheels with flared arches. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and T-shaped wrap-around taillights are offered on the rear.

Information Three gearbox choices are on offer

Kia Carens gets two engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors It has wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof

The Kia Carens offers a 7-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging technology, and ambient lighting. It also houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

Kia will announce the official pricing information of the Carens SUV at the time of launch, which could happen next month. The bookings are likely to open soon and we expect the four-wheeler to be priced at around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).