Ola Electric begins delivering S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 12:10 pm

Ola Electric has finally commenced the deliveries of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India. The deliveries have been organized via special events in Bengaluru and Chennai and the scooters have been handed over to the first 100 customers. To recall, the S1 and S1 Pro were launched in August this year and have received excellent response from buyers.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric has finally commenced the long due deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters. The vehicles were initially slated to be shipped in October but the plans got delayed to November, and then again to December. The company has also promised an accelerated production to meet the demands of all the customers on time.

Design The two-wheelers sport 12-inch wheels

Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters sit on a tubular frame and feature a minimalist design with a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a flat footboard. They also house an all-LED lighting arrangement and a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The scooters ride on 12-inch aluminium-alloy wheels and are offered in up to 10 color options.

Information S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh battery pack

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kW electric motor, paired with a 2.98kWh and 3.97kWh battery, respectively. The former has a top-speed of 90km/h and a 121km range while the latter promises a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of 181km.

Safety The Pro variant gets cruise control and hill hold assist

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with combined braking system for improved handling. The Pro variant comes with additional features such as cruise control and hill hold assist. The suspension duties are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information How much do they cost?

The Ola S1 scooter is priced at Rs. 99,999 while the S1 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the second batch are set to begin from next month.