Ola S1 to be delivered in India from December 15

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 02:44 pm

Deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro start next week

Ola Electric has announced that the deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro scooters in India will start on December 15. To recall, the deliveries were supposed to commence on November 25. As for the highlights, the vehicles have a minimalist look and get several tech-based features. They promise a range of up to 181km per charge. Here are more details.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

New bookings for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro will begin in January next year. In the meantime, customers can reserve a slot on the brand's official website by paying Rs. 499. Once the bookings start, buyers will have to deposit Rs. 20,000 as the first payment for the scooters. The vehicles take on rivals like Bajaj Chetak and Simple One.

Design The scooters have full-LED lighting and Bluetooth support

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and sport a smiley-shaped headlamp, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and an indicator-mounted front apron. The scooters pack a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for Wi-Fi connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on 12-inch aluminium-alloy wheels. They also get a 36-liter under-seat storage compartment.

Information The Pro variant has a top-speed of 115km/h

Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kW electric motor. The former houses a 2.98kWh battery and has a range of 121km and a top-speed of 90km/h. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh battery, delivers a range of 181km, and attains a top-speed of 115km/h.

Safety They get a single front fork

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the electric vehicles are taken care of by a single fork on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Ola S1 and S1 Pro: Pricing

In India, the Ola S1 electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999, while the S1 Pro bears a price figure of Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Their deliveries will begin soon.