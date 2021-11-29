Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute pays homage to Valentino Rossi

Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute breaks cover

As a tribute to MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi, Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed its R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute motorbike. The vehicle has an aggressive design and borrows parts from the 2022 Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) catalog as well as WorldSBK development. It is fueled by a 998cc, inline-four engine sourced from the standard YZF R1. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute has been designed by helmet designer, Aldo Drudi who is also a friend of Rossi. This special version of the YZF R1 motorbike will be used by the nine-time world champion for training purposes at the Misano circuit in Italy. The premium two-wheeler's sporty looks and high-grade components make it a sight to behold.

Design

The bike has Marchesini wheels and a head gasket

Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute flaunts carbon fiber bodywork, a carbon fiber rear sub-frame, an air funnel set, a head gasket, a race-spec handlebar with switches, golden-colored front forks, a front brake protector, and an upswept Akrapovic exhaust. The bike has a fuel storage capacity of 22-liter, packs a Chrome Lite dashboard with support for GPS, and rides on lightweight Marchesini wheels.

Information

It runs on a factory-tuned 998cc engine

Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute draws power from a factory-tuned 998cc, inline-four engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill is expected to generate over 197hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Safety

It gets Ohlins front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Ohlins inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute: Availability

The Yamaha R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute is a one-off model and has been handed over to Valentino Rossi at the EICMA 2021 in Italy for the One More Lap event.