Italian automaker Malaguti has launched its Mission 125 maxi-style scooter in Europe. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers a host of features, including twin halogen headlamps. Under the hood, it draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 12.03hp at 9,500rpm. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Malaguti Mission 125 draws styling cues from the Kinetic Blaze and packs an engine more powerful than the Aprilia SXR 125. Its ideal combination of good looks and great performance should draw in buyers in droves. If the maxi-scooter makes its way to our shores, it will take on rivals such as Suzuki Burgman Street.

Design

The scooter has a stepped-up seat and alloy wheels

The Malaguti Mission 125 has a headlight and fuel tank cap-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a wide handlebar, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs twin halogen headlights, turn indicators, and rides on 13-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It weighs 154kg and can store 7 liters of fuel.

Information

It runs on a 12hp, 124cc engine

The Malaguti Mission 125 is fueled by a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 12.03hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 7,750rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Malaguti Mission 125 maxi-style scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Malaguti Mission 125: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Malaguti Mission 125 sports a price figure of €3,690 (roughly Rs. 3.14 lakh). However, no details related to the scooter's pricing and availability in India are currently available.