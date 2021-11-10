Audi Q5 (facelift) v/s Mercedes-Benz GLC: Which one to buy?

The facelifted Audi Q5 SUV will be launched in India on November 23. It flaunts a head-turning look, an upmarket cabin with several tech-based features, and is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine under the hood. At an expected price-point of around Rs. 58 lakh, it will take on the swanky Mercedes-Benz GLC. But which one is better? Let us find out.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q5 (facelift) is being assembled in India and will be priced competitively - a factor that is bound to increase competition in the luxury SUV segment. Meanwhile, the GLC is Mercedes-Benz's bestselling SUV in India with over 8,400 units sold since 2016. Its latest version has all the bells and whistles to make it stand out from the rest.

Exteriors

The Q5 has larger proportions and looks more elegant

Audi Q5 (facelift) Mercedes-Benz GLC

The Audi Q5 (facelift) is longer and taller in comparison to the Mercedes-Benz GLC. It flaunts sleek LED headlights, a large chromed hexagonal grille, and 19-inch 'S-design' alloy wheels. On the other hand, the GLC looks more aggressive with a twin-slat chromed grille, smoked headlamps, and side-steppers. Its wheelbase is slightly more than the Q5 (2,873mm v/s 2,820mm).

Interiors

The Q5's cabin has a more premium feel

Audi Q5 (facelift) Mercedes-Benz GLC

Both the Audi Q5 (facelift) and Mercedes-Benz GLC offer a luxurious cabin with space for five passengers and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The former has a large central console, silver accents on the dashboard, and ample space for rear seat occupants. On the other hand, the GLC follows a blacked-out theme with circular AC vents and a wrap-around dashboard.

Features

From sunroof to connected car technology

Both the Audi Q5 (facelift) and Mercedes-Benz GLC offer features such as auto climate control, a sunroof, and powered front seats. They house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options and connected car technology. The Q5 gets eight airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control for safety, while GLC is available with seven airbags.

Performance

The GLS offers a choice of petrol and diesel engines

In India, the Audi Q5 (facelift) will run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 249hp/370Nm. The mill will be paired to a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 197hp/320Nm or a 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 194hp/400Nm. Both the engines are paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The facelifted Audi Q5 is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 58 lakh, while the petrol and diesel versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLS are priced at Rs. 58.6 lakh and Rs. 64.3 lakh, respectively. The GLC offers two engine options but the Q5 gets our vote for its sharper styling, a feature-rich cabin, excellent performance, and a much more affordable price-tag.