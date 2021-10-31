2022 Yamaha NMax 155 maxi-scooter goes official in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 31, 2021, 12:45 am

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its NMax 155 maxi-style scooter in Europe. The two-wheeler has a refreshed design and gets a bigger fuel tank, a sleeker headlight, and support for smartphone connectivity. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 14.8hp. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a stepped-up seat and USB charger

The 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 has a storage compartment and USB charger at the front, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a windscreen. The scooter packs a Communication Control Unit (CCU) with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It gets an idle stop-start system and a 7.1-liter fuel tank.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine sourced from the YZF-R15. The mill is VVA-equipped and generates a maximum power of 14.8hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

It offers telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2022 Yamaha NMax 155: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2022 Yamaha NMax 155 maxi-style scooter carries a price tag of €3,499 (around Rs. 3 lakh). However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.