Yamaha Force 2.0 maxi-style scooter goes official in Taiwan

As a successor to the Force maxi-style scooter, Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its Force 2.0 model in Taiwan. The two-wheeler has a sleeker design and gets twin halogen headlamps as well as an LCD instrument cluster. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. Here are more details.

The scooter has an upswept exhaust and 13-inch alloy wheels

The Yamaha Force 2.0 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs twin halogen headlights and a 5.1-inch LCD instrument console but without smartphone connectivity. It has a wheelbase of 1,340mm, a seat height of 815mm, and rides on 13-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Maxxis tires.

It has a fuel efficiency of 44.9km/liter

The Yamaha Force 2.0 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is expected to make 14.8hp of power and 13.9Nm of torque. The vehicle also delivers a claimed mileage of 44.9km/liter.

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha Force 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Yamaha Force 2.0: Pricing and availability

The Yamaha Force 2.0 sports a price-figure of TWD 99,000 (around Rs. 2.66 lakh) in Taiwan. The maxi-scooter is exclusive to the country and is unlikely to make its way to India.