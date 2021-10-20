Zontes 310X spied testing in India; could debut next year

Zontes 310X found testing in India

Chinese automaker Zontes is likely to launch its 310X motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied here. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design and is available with a TFT instrument console as well as two USB chargers. It draws power from a 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The motorcycle has a twin-tip exhaust and Bluetooth connectivity

Zontes 310X has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a twin-tip exhaust, high-set handlebars, and an electronically adjustable windscreen. The motorbike packs a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, two USB chargers, all-LED lighting, and rides on 17-inch wheels shod in tarmac-oriented tires. It tips the scales at 149kg and has a seat height of 795mm.

It runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine

The Zontes 310X sports tourer draws power from a 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 35Nm.

It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Zontes 310X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a tire pressure monitor and two riding modes: Economy and Sport. Suspension duties on the touring bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Zontes 310X: Pricing and availability

The Zontes 310X is expected to make its way to India via the Moto Royale group, which has introduced models of SWM and MV Agusta here. The bike should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).